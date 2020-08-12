Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Record heat continues across New Mexico, along with a few, very isolated rain chances.

More record and near record heat has returned to New Mexico today, and will continue through Saturday as high pressure builds over the southern part of the state. Mid-level moisture is wrapping around the high pressure, bringing an isolated rain chances to western and south-central New Mexico. A mix of wet and dry storms looks likely again Thursday, but with a better chance across central parts of the state. The mountains will have a better chance for any accumulating rainfall.

The heat continues this weekend as the upper level high moves into Arizona, however, a weak backdoor front will move into the eastern part of the state Saturday night, bringing a slight uptick in moisture. Upslope flow will bring back chances for rain, mainly across northeastern New Mexico and the northern mountains starting Sunday and into next week.