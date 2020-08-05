Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Still watching a little monsoon moisture moving into New Mexico that will help to keep afternoon rain and storm chances around into the weekend.

Monsoon moisture has returned to New Mexico today with high pressure over west Texas. This has sparked off showers and storms across parts of the state. The moisture will stick around and increase slightly into the end of the week. However, moisture is still below normal for this time of year, so do not expect widespread showers and storms.

Drier air starts moving in by Sunday, limiting rain chances once again. Next week will remain mostly dry and hot.