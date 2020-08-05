Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Weak monsoon moisture has returned to New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Still watching a little monsoon moisture moving into New Mexico that will help to keep afternoon rain and storm chances around into the weekend.

Monsoon moisture has returned to New Mexico today with high pressure over west Texas. This has sparked off showers and storms across parts of the state. The moisture will stick around and increase slightly into the end of the week. However, moisture is still below normal for this time of year, so do not expect widespread showers and storms.

Drier air starts moving in by Sunday, limiting rain chances once again. Next week will remain mostly dry and hot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss