Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Drier and hotter weather has arrived

Hotter and drier weather in store Thursday, but a backdoor front will reintroduce rain chances across eastern New Mexico.

Much drier air has moved into northwestern New Mexico today, and will continue to push east through Thursday. This will also bring in even hotter temperatures, as many will see high temperatures peak tomorrow ahead of a backdoor cold front. Isolated storms have developed today across the mountains in northern and southern New Mexico, but with drying air these storms will remain isolated at best.

The backdoor front Thursday night will bring in higher moisture across the east and into the Rio Grande Valley with a gusty canyon wind. This moisture will help produce isolated showers and storms in the afternoons Friday through the weekend along the central and northern mountains.

