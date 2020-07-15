Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

More afternoon storm chances continue for the next seven days as the monsoon picks up.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across eastern and northeastern New Mexico through 11:00 pm. Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts will be the biggest concern with any storms. More storms will be ongoing across New Mexico through this evening.

Moisture will be on the increase again on Thursday with more southerly flow. An upper level disturbance around the high pressure Thursday, will bring better storm chances across western and northern New Mexico in the afternoon.

Monsoonal moisture will be sticking around through the middle of next week, so look forward to daily afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances at least through the beginning of nex tweek.