Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Our heat wave begins in earnest today across New Mexico, with record and near record heat settling in for the weekend.

Temperatures are climbing into the triple-digits across southern and eastern New Mexico. For many of us, today is already the or one of the hottest days of the year. High pressure will continue to build over the state heading into the end of this week and into the weekend, causing temperatures to soar even higher.

Saturday through Monday will be the hottest days for most across the state. Record and near record temperatures are likely for many cities in New Mexico. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to move into Albuquerque as early as Thursday afternoon, continuing through early next week, making it one of the top 10 longest streak of triple-digit temperatures and some of the hottest in the last few years.

Temperatures do drop slightly into the middle of next week, but still 5°-10° above normal for this time of year.