Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Monsoon moisture is moving into New Mexico today, bringing a better chance for isolated storms on Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will continue through the holiday weekend.

Quieter weather moved into New Mexico today, while cloud cover and light rain has moved into southern New Mexico with the onset of monsoonal moisture. That moisture will continue to spread northward through tonight and into Thursday. Isolated showers and storms will develop Thursday afternoon, especially across the high terrain of central New Mexico and into the eastern half of the state.

Upper level high pressure will move across New Mexico Friday. Despite that, more afternoon storm chances will continue Friday afternoon and into the Fourth of July holiday weekend. A chance for strong storms will be possible across northeastern New Mexico both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Drier air will begin to move in early next week, cutting off rain chances for many by Monday and for the rest by Tuesday. Hotter and drier weather will be moving in next week too.