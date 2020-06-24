Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Storms have developed across the high terrain again today, but the threat for severe weather is much lower. Isolated afternoon storm chances continue across eastern New Mexico into the weekend.

Northwesterly upper level flow continues across New Mexico, along with moisture still in place, has combined to create more showers and storms today across the higher terrain, and moving southeasterly. The threat for severe weather is much lower, but a severe storm may still be possible. Small hail, strong downburst winds, localized heavy rainfall and lightning are the biggest hazards.

Upper level flow becomes more westerly the rest of the week, cutting off rain chances to areas west of the central mountain chain by Friday. Westerly winds will also bring in some wildfire smoke from Arizona Thursday night into Friday.