Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Dry air has moved into the state today, with the exception of isolated showers in southeastern New Mexico. Smoke from wildfires in Arizona will settle into the state overnight.

Southwesterly winds have brought in drier air this afternoon across most of the state. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms have popped up across southeastern New Mexico, but these storms will quickly move into Texas this evening. A strong storm may be possible.

Westerly winds tonight will bring in smoke from wildfires burning in Arizona, specifically northeast of Phoenix. Smoke will settle into the state overnight as winds become calm. The Albuquerque metro and other areas in the Rio Grande Valley and low lying locations could be dealing with hazardous air quality Thursday morning.

Dry air will stick around across most of the state through the weekend, with the exception of northeastern New Mexico where a moist backdoor cold front will move into Thursday. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible across this area through next week. Meanwhile, scorching hot temperatures will settle in by early next week across all of New Mexico.