Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather has returned to the state. A weak monsoon-like pattern sets up late this week, bringing dry thunderstorm chances Thursday and better chance for showers and storms into the weekend.

Temperatures are rebounding across New Mexico and southern Colorado after an unseasonably strong cold front moved through earlier this week. Temperatures climb back above normal for many as we head into the end of the week with a ridge of high pressure building in overhead.

The high pressure responsible for the warming weather, will also set up a weak monsoon-like weather pattern heading into the weekend. Southerly winds will bring in moisture from Mexico into the state, setting the stage for shower and thunderstorm chances. Dry thunderstorms and downbursts are possible Thursday afternoon south of I-40, with a better chance for accumulating rain across the higher terrain. As better moisture moves in Friday and through the weekend, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across much of the state.

Dry air starts moving back into the state by Sunday and Monday, cutting off rain chances and warming temperatures even more into next week.