Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Scattered showers have developed again this afternoon, but are more isolated than the previous days. Isolated storm chances continue into the end of the week, along with near record heat.

Another round of afternoon storms have developed off the high terrain of New Mexico, but wit dry air moving into the state, we are seeing far fewer showers and storms. Another isolated round of showers will develop Thursday afternoon. Heat will be the main story into the end of the week with many nearing and breaking record highs Thursday and Friday as high pressure builds into the state.

An upper level low will brush New Mexico late Friday into Saturday, bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms across the western and northern halves of New Mexico through Saturday morning.