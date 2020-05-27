Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Live Now
Isolated shower chances continue into early next week

Scattered showers today will taper off tonight. A cold front brings gusty canyon winds. An early monsoon set up keeps rain chances around through early next week.

Showers have developed today across the higher terrain of northern and western New Mexico. A few showers may move into central and east central New Mexico as they drift southeastward, however rain chances will end tonight. A cold front will be moving across eastern New Mexico Thursday, bringing additional moisture behind it. It will also bring a strong, east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro late Thursday.

Moisture behind the cold front will spark more isolated showers and storms Friday across New Mexico. However, a more monsoon like set up begins to take place this weekend and into early next week, allowing for moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to stream into the state. This will allow for more widespread showers and thunderstorms this weekend through early next week.

