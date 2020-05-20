Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A cold front brings a slight drop in temperatures Thursday, but warmer weather quickly returns Friday. Freezing temperatures are possible tonight in the western and northern valley locations.

Still a very warm day for many across New Mexico this afternoon, but a cold front is moving from west to east, bringing in a slight drop drop in temperatures. Overnight, low temperatures will fall to near or just below freezing for valley locations in northern and western New Mexico.

This brief cool down is short lived however, with warmer weather returning again Friday and Saturday. Saturday will come with yet another critical fire danger across the northeastern part of the state. Sunday will see a cold front, bringing another slight drop in temperatures and a chance for storms to northern and northeastern New Mexico.

Warmer weather is on tap again for most of next week.