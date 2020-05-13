Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Hot, dry, and sunny weather will be the norm through the weekend and into early next week. Very slight chances for isolated storms will be possible for far eastern and northeastern New Mexico Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will be staying steady now through the end of this week and into the weekend as highs will be staying above normal for this time of year. Low level moisture will creep into eastern New Mexico into this weekend, which could produce a very small chance for isolated thunderstorms, but expecting to stay mostly dry. Elevated fire danger will continue too into the weekend across the state.

Dry and even warmer weather will remain into early next week.