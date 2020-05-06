Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

The heat has returned across the state today, with even warmer weather Thursday. Tomorrow comes with a critical fire danger across the entire state. A chance for rain and thunderstorms move in by Monday.

Temperatures have climbed back above normal for most across New Mexico today. Even hotter temperatures are on the way Thursday, with more 100s possible across the southeastern part of the state. Red Flag Warnings go in effect tomorrow across all of New Mexico and southern Colorado where we have a critical fire danger. A cold front will bring cooler weather in for Friday.

Warmer weather returns again this weekend. The bigger story will be rain chances that move into the forecast late Mother’s Day into early next week.