Rain, snow moving northward across New Mexico

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Albuquerque metro area and Santa Fe through noon on Thanksgiving. Winter weather is expected to increase overnight, with snow and rain expected across New Mexico through Friday night.

Rain and snow is spreading northward across New Mexico this evening. Heavy snow and freezing rain falling across parts of southeastern New Mexico. Snow is expected to develop around the metro by tonight that could be heavy at times. 2″ to 6″ of snow will be possible in Albuquerque before switching back to rain by Thanksgiving afternoon.

Scattered showers and snow will continue through Thanksgiving, but the snow level will rise through the day. Roads may still be snow-packed and icy across parts of the state.

Another storm system will bring another around of widespread rain and snow to New Mexico on Friday. Snow will be focused on the higher terrain though, while staying as rain for the rest of the state. Strong westerly winds will move in too on Friday.

Quieter weather will move back in this weekend, with very cold temperatures Saturday and the winds dying down by Sunday.