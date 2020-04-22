Gusty winds, higher temperatures expected throughout New Mexico

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue this evening in northeastern New Mexico. Gusty winds will accompany these showers. Windy weather moves in for Thursday. Record high temperatures are likely most of next week.

Strong, northwest winds will develop across New Mexico Thursday, with gusts up to 50 mph at times in the afternoon. Combined with warm weather and humidity as low as 8%, a critical and elevated fire danger will return along and south of I-40. Breezy conditions will continue through Friday with a very weak cold front.

This weekend will feature warmer weather, especially by Sunday. Winds may be briefly windy at times in the afternoon. High pressure will build into New Mexico into next week, bringing the warmest weather this year. We will be looking at breaking or tying record high temperatures every day next week in Albuquerque.