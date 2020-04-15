Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

1  of  2
Continuing to warm into Thursday as a backdoor cold front impacts the east Thursday night. Chances for precipitation will stay in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado into the weekend.

Temperatures continue to rebound after the flashback to winter early this week. We warm back above average across most of the state Thursday, ahead of a backdoor cold front that will bring colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico for Friday. Temperatures will only be a couple degrees cooler in Albuquerque.

A potent storm system to our north is bringing heavy snow to Colorado, and some of that will bleed into southern Colorado and the northern mountains into the weekend. However most of central and southern New Mexico will be staying dry. Warmer weather returns Sunday and into early next week.

