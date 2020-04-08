Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A weak and relatively dry storm system will bring light rain, mountain snow and thunderstorm chances to parts of New Mexico the rest of this week. Big changes are on the way early next week that include much colder temperatures and better precipitation chances.

Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the state Thursday through Saturday thanks to a weak storm system that will move on shore in southern California tonight. There will be a chance for light rain and high terrain snow across northeastern New Mexico late Thursday. A dry line will set up across eastern New Mexico Friday, bringing a chance for isolated thunderstorms.

Warmer and windier weather will start to return again this weekend ahead of a more potent storm system early next week. Still a lot to watch with this storm system as it will bring much colder temperatures across the state and accumulating snowfall across northeastern and even east-central New Mexico Monday.

