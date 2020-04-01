Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Springtime winds have returned to New Mexico today, along with warmer temperatures. Strong winds and warm weather will continue through Thursday before a cold front sweeps across parts of the state.

Strong winds and warmer weather will return again Thursday with highs climbing into the 70s and 80s across New Mexico, with the exception of the mountains. Winds will gust to over 40 mph across parts of the state too. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect again tomorrow across northeastern New Mexico, the entire I-40 corridor, and the central Rio Grande Valley.

A cold front will dive south across eastern and central New Mexico Thursday night, before stalling into the central part of the state, cooling temperatures down slightly Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will rebound by Sunday for everyone as the springtime winds continue into next week.