Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures climbed into the 70s for the first time this year here in Albuquerque, while much of the state is dealing with strong winds. Windy weather will continue into the end of the week as a cold front will move in on Friday.

Winds have gusted over 50 mph this afternoon across eastern New Mexico as a strong jet stream moves overhead. The cloud cover in Albuquerque has not allowed for those kinds of winds to develop. High Wind Watches and Red Flag Warnings will go into effect again Thursday though as even stronger winds will return.

A cold front will sweep across New Mexico late Thursday into Friday. Colder temperatures will follow behind the front for Friday, along with breezy winds. Warm weather and strong winds will continue across southeastern New Mexico. Cooler weather continues into the weekend, as the winds will still be breezy at times. Warmer weather returns next week.

