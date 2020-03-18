Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Showers are pushing north across New Mexico this afternoon, and will switch to heavy snow across the mountains. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings are in effect through Thursday. Thursday will turn much winder and colder across the state.

Showers will continue across the state tonight, switching over to snow above 7,000 feet. Upslope flow across the mountains will cause the heaviest snowfall on west facing slopes. A strong cold front will sweep across the state tonight, dropping the snow level down to 5,000 feet. Rain chances will end in the metro late tonight once the cold front moves through.

Snow will continue across the northern mountains, the higher terrain of western New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains into Thursday. However, strong winds will develop across the state, especially eastern New Mexico Thursday afternoon where High Wind Watches will go into effect. 60 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Winds will die down Thursday night, but a cold front will move across the east Thursday night. Freezing temperatures are likely across much of eastern New Mexico by Friday morning. Warmer weather will return by the weekend and early next week.