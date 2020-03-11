Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible the rest of this evening across western and central New Mexico. Thursday will be a quiet day, until the evening when rain will move into southern New Mexico before spreading all across New Mexico into Friday.

Slightly drier air will move into the state with westerly winds Thursday, creating a break in the rain chances across most of New Mexico and keeping temperatures very mild. However, by Thursday evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop across southern New Mexico that will spread northward into Friday.

The best chance for rain in the metro Friday, will be in the early morning hours, with a few thunderstorms possible. Many areas across New Mexico will also see the best chance for rain Friday morning. As a backdoor cold front moves into northeastern New Mexico Friday morning, a chance for snow will be possible along the New Mexico and Colorado border. The east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo mountains are likely to pick up a few inches of snow. Meanwhile, thunderstorms will be possible across eastern New Mexico into Friday afternoon. Around half a foot of snow will be possible above 9,000 feet across the northern mountains and southern Colorado.

By Friday night, most of the rain will have ended, but mountain rain and snow will continue into Saturday afternoon.