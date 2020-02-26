Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

You will want the jacket heading out the door again tomorrow morning, but by the afternoon you will be able to get rid of it as temperatures warm back to average for this time of year.

A steady warming trend will begin in earnest for everyone Thursday as skies will stay sunny across the state. As westerly, upper level winds return to the state Friday and Saturday, the warming trend kicks into high gear. Saturday will be warmest day for most for the next seven days.

Our active weather pattern returns early next week though, with chances for rain and snow returning mainly to the northwestern half of New Mexico and into southern Colorado.