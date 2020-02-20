Grant’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds limited most of the warmer weather across New Mexico today. Another cold front tonight will bring colder weather to the state along with rain and snow chances to eastern New Mexico.

A cold front will begin to move into northern New Mexico tonight, bringing snow chances to the northern mountains and northern New Mexico where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Closer to I-40 and south, less snow is expected, but snow may mix in with rain and freezing drizzle across south eastern New Mexico by the morning before clearing up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder behind the front. Cooler weather spills into the Rio Grande Valley tomorrow too, with a breezy east canyon wind in Albuquerque with gusts up to 40 mph.

Warmer weather returns again for Friday as moisture returns to the state too with southwesterly winds. Another chance at rain and snow returns to New Mexico late Friday through Saturday. Temperatures will remain mild with this next storm system, keeping snow chances to the higher terrain and mountains and staying as rain across lower elevations.