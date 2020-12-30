Wednesday afternoon expected to be sunny

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quiet and sunny weather returns to most of New Mexico today, with snow in the southeast.

Cooler weather has moved into New Mexico today after a storm system exited the state yesterday and a backdoor cold front moved through the eastern half of the state last night. Snow chances will continue across the southeastern part of the state through the afternoon where Winter Weather Advisories are in effect.

Another quick hitting, weak storm system will move south of New Mexico New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. Unfortunately this storm system will lack moisture, so only very light snow chances will be possible across some of the high terrain of western New Mexico, and will keep temperatures slightly below average for this time of year.

Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend as high temperatures will climb above average statewide by Sunday.

