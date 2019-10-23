Freezing temperatures possible Thursday throughout New Mexico

Winter weather will arrive to northern and northeastern New Mexico overnight. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect tonight through Thursday evening.

Snow will begin to move into far northern New Mexico by 10:00 pm with the heaviest of the snow falling by early Thursday morning. The heaviest of the snow will fall along areas from the Raton Pass to far northeastern New Mexico and the highest elevations of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. A few flurries will even be possible in the East Mountains by mid-morning on Thursday.

The coldest air of the season will also filter in by Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, with freezing temperatures possible as far south as southern New Mexico.

Winter weather Wednesday, October 23 to Thursday, October 24.







