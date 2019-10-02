Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Live Now
Drier air has returned to much of the state today, limiting the chance for rain except across parts of southeastern New Mexico still. Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday, even for Albuquerque.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage across most of New Mexico by Thursday afternoon as returning moisture interacts with a backdoor cold front. Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into Friday evening, including for the metro area.

The return of drier air will clear clouds and rain chances away right in time for Balloon Fiesta this weekend.

