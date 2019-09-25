Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Staying dry across most of New Mexico this afternoon with warm weather and sunny skies. A couple isolated showers will be possible across the higher terrain in southwestern New Mexico and the central mountain chains.

Somewhat better rain chances develop Thursday and Friday with very isolated showers possible across the northwestern half of the state, including the Albuquerque metro. Rain chances will be very hit or miss though.

Drier and more mild weather is in store for the weekend, but a chance for rain and thunderstorms will be possible in southeastern New Mexico.