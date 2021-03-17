Following storm, warmer weather expected the rest of the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After winter weather Tuesday, quieter and warmer weather settles in the rest of the week.

Heavy snow fell Tuesday evening across parts of northeastern New Mexico. Sunny skies are returning today, bringing more spring-like temperatures. This warming trend continues into the weekend, with our first 70° of the year likely in Albuquerque if not by Friday then Saturday.

The overall pattern remains busy over the next week, with more storms on the way for the start starting late in the weekend through next week.