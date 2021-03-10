Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Strong winds and dry conditions create widespread fire danger across New Mexico Wednesday.

Winds are picking up this afternoon across New Mexico as slightly cooler temperatures have returned. 40-65 mph wind gusts will be possible today across eastern New Mexico, with breezy to windy conditions elsewhere too. With dry conditions in place, this creates a critical fire danger across a large area of the state. Similar conditions will continue into the end of the week.

A storm system will move into New Mexico Friday through the weekend. This storm will bring in cooler temperatures, and snow chances across northern and western New Mexico. A slight chance for very light snow and rain will be possible in Albuquerque Saturday, with up to 6″ of snow possible across the peaks of the northern mountains.

