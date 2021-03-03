NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm system brings rain and snow chances for some Thursday, with wind and cooler temperatures statewide.
Warmer weather continues to move into New Mexico Wednesday. A storm system and cold front will move into the state overnight. Light rain and snow will accompany this front and storm system, with a majority of the precipitation staying north of I-40. Winds will be strong statewide Thursday afternoon with gusts over 45 mph possible along and south of I-40. Cooler temperatures will also move in behind this front for Thursday.
Warmer weather quickly returns Friday, with the expectation of eastern New Mexico where a backdoor cold front will keep temperatures cooler. Above normal high temperatures move in statewide by this weekend, with the first 70° day of the year possible in Albuquerque Sunday.