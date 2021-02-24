Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Temperature roller coaster the next several days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We will be on a temperature roller coaster the next several days.

A cold front is draped across eastern New Mexico today, backed up against the east slopes of the central mountains. This cold front will push west overnight, bringing colder temperatures statewide Thursday afternoon. An increase in moisture tonight, will bring an upslope snow chance to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Very light snow and light freezing drizzle and freezing fog will also be possible for parts of east central New Mexico.

Warmer weather returns into the beginning of the weekend, before another cool down is on the way starting Sunday into early next week as another storm system moves into the state. This could also include chances for rain and snow across the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES