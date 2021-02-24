Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

We will be on a temperature roller coaster the next several days.

A cold front is draped across eastern New Mexico today, backed up against the east slopes of the central mountains. This cold front will push west overnight, bringing colder temperatures statewide Thursday afternoon. An increase in moisture tonight, will bring an upslope snow chance to the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Very light snow and light freezing drizzle and freezing fog will also be possible for parts of east central New Mexico.

Warmer weather returns into the beginning of the weekend, before another cool down is on the way starting Sunday into early next week as another storm system moves into the state. This could also include chances for rain and snow across the state.