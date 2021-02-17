More snow chances Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - It is a mostly dry morning, with only some light snow showers around Santa Fe and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Freezing fog will be an issue in the southeast plains and the Gila region. A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. There may be icy roads, sidewalks, and driveways as fog settles and freezes on contact. There may also be icy spots on the roads across the rest of the state where snow fell yesterday. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and low 30s this morning, and the day will be colder than yesterday, so bundle up!

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will continue until tonight for the northern mountains and surrounding areas. Heavy snow is expected to fall in the mountains through tomorrow morning, and light snow will accumulate in the upper Rio Grande Valley and northeast highlands. Scattered snow, mix, and rain showers will develop across the state by around 12 p.m., lasting through the evening. The Metro may see a couple of scattered snow/mix showers.