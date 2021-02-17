More snow chances Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow returns to parts of New Mexico again Wednesday. Drier and warmer later this week. Another chance for snow returns to many areas across the state. Wednesday afternoon, snow is developing across the northern mountains and the western high terrain. Rain and a few thunderstorms will be possible in south-central New Mexico.
This latest round of winter weather will clear out the state by Thursday afternoon. Northwesterly flow will bring back drier and warmer weather, despite staying well below average for this time of year. Temperatures finally climb closer to the average for this time of year by the weekend, as a weak storm system brings light rain and snow chances back to northern New Mexico.