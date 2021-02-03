Grant’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Windy and warm Wednesday afternoon, with snow chances for the northern mountains.
Near record highs are in store for parts of New Mexico today. Strong winds will develop across the mountain peaks, east slopes and the eastern plains as a fast moving jet stream moves in overhead tonight. Meanwhile, with a little mid-level moisture in place, light rain and snow will be possible later this afternoon through early Thursday morning as well across the northern half of the state. A cold front will push south through New Mexico Thursday as well, bringing in colder temperatures tomorrow.
Northwesterly winds will return by Friday afternoon, and keep dry conditions in place while gradually warming temperatures into the weekend. Breezy to windy conditions will stick around through the weekend.