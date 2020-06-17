Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Dry air keeps moving in cutting off rain chances the rest of the week with the exception of isolated storms across southeast New Mexico Wednesday afternoon. Critical fire danger returns again tomorrow.

Critical fire conditions will return to southern Colorado and northeastern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon as dry air continues to move into the state. A dry line will set up across the east tomorrow, producing isolated storms in eastern New Mexico, with a couple on the strong side.

Staying dry as we head through the rest of the week, with much hotter weather on the way by this weekend.