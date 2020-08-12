Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

More record heat returns Wednesday

Record to near record heat will continue this week across New Mexico with very little chances for rain.

High pressure continues to build over southern New Mexico, keeping hot and mostly dry conditions across the state. Isolated rain chances over the western and southern mountains will still be possible into the middle of this week, however almost everyone will be staying dry and hot. The high pressure will be keeping record to near record high temperatures around for central and eastern New Mexico.

A slight change is in story by the weekend as the upper level high moves over Arizona. Some slight moisture will return to New Mexico, that will bring a very isolated rain chance into next week, especially across eastern New Mexico where a backdoor front may bring better moisture. Overall our pattern continues to remain mostly dry and hot.

