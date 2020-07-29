Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Monsoon moisture is coming to an end across New Mexico as much drier and hotter weather settles in this week.

Drier air will begin to move into western New Mexico tonight, and spread across the entire state tomorrow. This will completely cut off the chance for rain across the state, with the exception of the mountain peaks.

Temperatures will climb drastically with the dry air too, peaking for most on Thursday. A backdoor front will bring back good moisture into the eastern half of the state Thursday night. This will keep isolated storm chances around through the weekend across northeastern New Mexico and the northern mountains.