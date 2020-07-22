Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue to stick around every day through early next week.

A more typical monsoon pattern will be setting up across New Mexico through the rest of this week, with an upper level high to east funneling in better moisture across the state. This will keep a good chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms all the way through the weekend and into early next week.

A flash flooding risk will continue to be possible with daily rounds of storms, especially around areas of recent burn scars. Watch for heavy rain to also lead to arroyo flooding through the next week. Temperatures will be kept in check across the state too as moisture will keep them around normal for this time of year.