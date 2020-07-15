Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Better chance for storms is in the forecast Wednesday afternoon, with a chance for severe weather in northeastern New Mexico.

A backdoor cold front will move into northeastern New Mexico tonight, bringing additional moisture across the eastern half of the state. More storms are in the forecast Wednesday as better moisture moves into the state. Scattered storms will develop again in the afternoon, with the threat of severe storms in the northeastern part of the state. Large hail and strong winds will be the biggest concerns with thunderstorms.

Afternoon storm chances will continue through early next week for many areas across the state as monsoonal moisture will continue to stick around.