Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Record and near record high temperatures are in store late this weekend and into the weekend.

Drier air is moving in from the west tonight and will continue into Wednesday, cutting off rain chances with the exception of the southeastern corner of the state.

More importantly, a very strong dome of high pressure will be building over the state through the rest of this week. This will bring in record to near record high temperatures across New Mexico from Wednesday through early next week as a major heat wave settles into the state. Heat advisories will be likely.