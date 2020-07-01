Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Live Now
Quiet weather moves in Wednesday ahead of monsoon moisture

Quieter weather in store Wednesday. Daily rain and storm chances move in late this week with monsoonal moisture through the holiday weekend.

Winds have died down again tonight across New Mexico, allowing the high fire danger to subside. Wednesday will be much quieter across the state with warmer weather and lighter winds.

Monsoonal moisture will start to move into far southern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon, spreading northward through Thursday. Afternoon scattered storm chances will be possible across New Mexico, especially the high terrain, through the Fourth of July holiday weekend and into Monday of next week.

