Snow expands across New Mexico overnight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm will move into New Mexico overnight, bringing heavy snowfall to parts of the state.

Valley rain and high elevation snow are already moving into parts of New Mexico late Tuesday night. The core of this storm moves into western New Mexico overnight, increasing the coverage and intensity of snowfall across central New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will sweep across eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the upslope flow along the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano Mountains tonight generating heavy snowfall. The highest travel problem will be Wednesday morning. A strong canyon wind may keep most of the snowfall away from the Albuquerque metro, but rain is still likely starting tonight.

Snow, rain, and wind will taper off across New Mexico through the day Wednesday, eventually coming to an end by the evening. Another storm system will scrape along the Colorado state line Thursday through Friday, bringing more snow to the northern mountains and southern Colorado.

Temperatures climb into the weekend, but there is large uncertainty in another possible storm system moving into the state this weekend.