Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Back to back storm systems will move into New Mexico later this week, bringing widespread chances for rain and snow.

Another warm day on tap for Wednesday with high temperatures about 5-15° above average for this time of year across the state. A few more clouds will begin to move into New Mexico by Wednesday evening as abundant moisture pushes into the state ahead of back to back storm systems late this week.

The first storm system will move into New Mexico on Thursday. Rain will spread across southwestern New Mexico Thursday morning and push northeastward through the day. Snow levels will sit high through the day on Thursday, so the best chances for snow will be across the mountains of western and northern New Mexico. Rain, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will be possible elsewhere through Thursday night.

The second storm system will move through the state Friday into Sunday. This storm will bring much colder temperatures and even windier weather for parts of the state. Good moisture will still be in place too. Snow will continue across the high terrain of northern and western New Mexico, and spread east through the day. A better chance for snowfall in the lower elevations will be late Friday night, when snow levels will drop to valley floors. Travel impacts to roadways may be possible Friday across northern and western New Mexico. A chance for snow will also be possible in the Albuquerque metro late Friday night.

A few snow and rain showers will linger into central and eastern New Mexico Saturday morning, before temperatures rebound and drier weather continues into next week.