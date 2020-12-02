Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cold air overtakes the state, with chances for snow in the northern mountains and through the central mountains into Wednesday.

Light to moderate snow will continue tonight through Wednesday across the northern mountains where Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect. 1-3″ of snow possible, with higher amounts above 7,500-8,500′. Snow will also be possible through the central mountains into Wednesday. A few slick spots will be possible. Cold weather will move in overnight too with bitterly cold temperatures in store across the state through Thursday.

Many areas in the northern mountains will not make it above freezing the next couple of days, with the coldest air of the season in store by Thursday morning. Light snow will continue across western New Mexico Thursday. Friday will see drier and warmer weather across the state as moisture from the Pacific is brought northward into southern New Mexico. Still a lot of uncertainty in the chance for light precipitation south of I-40 this weekend with the increase in moisture, but temperatures will be warmer statewide.

