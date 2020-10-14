Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Widespread record heat is likely Wednesday afternoon as winds pick up bringing a critical fire danger to parts of New Mexico.

Temperatures rebounded quickly across New Mexico this afternoon after a quick cool down yesterday. Already, some record highs were broken, but widespread record high temperatures are likely Wednesday. West-northwesterly winds are expected to really pick up Wednesday afternoon, especially across northwestern and eastern New Mexico where a critical fire danger will develop.

A strong backdoor cold front will slide down eastern New Mexico Wednesday night bringing a sharp drop in temperatures heading into the end of the week. Areas in eastern New Mexico will be 30° cooler on Thursday. Cooler weather will stick around through Friday, although temperatures will continue to hover around if not above normal still for this time of year.

Another cold front will move in some time late this weekend after a warmup, but no rain remains in the forecast for at least the next week.