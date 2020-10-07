Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Staying sunny and warm into the end of the week, but a strong storm system will move into New Mexico this weekend.

High pressure and dry air will keep warmer than normal temperatures around into this weekend for most of New Mexico. Our weather will remain quiet through Friday as some areas will still be looking at near record high temperatures into the end of the week.

A change in our weather is on the horizon though by this weekend as an upper level storm system makes its way across the Rocky Mountains Sunday into Monday. This storm will bring a strong cold front and very strong winds Sunday, with breezy conditions Saturday and Monday. Cooler weather is on the way with this storm, but the big question with it is the chance for precipitation. Still a lot of questions with this storm, but right now it looks like the best chance for a little rain and snow will be for areas in the northern mountains on Sunday.