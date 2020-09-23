NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A warm start to fall with above normal temperatures and near record heat by the end of this week.

Wednesday will be drier across New Mexico as high pressure builds in overhead. This will lock the heat in place into the weekend, and keep most of the state rain-free after Wednesday. Isolated showers are still possible over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the south-central mountains Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to soar into Friday and Saturday, as record and near-record high temperatures will be possible.

A cold front will swing into the state Sunday, dropping temperatures closer to normal into early next week.