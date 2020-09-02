Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

After rain and a nice cool down to start September, warmer weather returns the rest of the week.

A powerful cold front brought in cooler temperatures and showers and storms across the state today. This front will continue to keep a chance for rain east of the central mountain chain through this evening, while western New Mexico dries out. Temperatures tonight will be left much cooler across the northern and western parts of the state as well.

This break from the heat is short lived though as temperatures climb back to around normal for this time of year again Wednesday, and even hotter temperatures build back in Thursday. We will continue to remain dry across most of the state, A backdoor cold front Thursday will try and cool temperatures off a few degrees across the east, and bring a canyon wind into the metro Thursday night.

Watching closely the middle of next week with another strong cold front that could bring another strong taste of fall into the state.