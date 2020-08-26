Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

More of the same weather pattern continues

More of the same weather will continue across New Mexico with isolated storm chances and above average temperatures for August.

High pressure continues to circulate over northern New Mexico today. With moisture sticking around in the mid levels of the atmosphere across the northwestern half of the state, showers and storms have developed over the high terrain and will drift to the southwest. This will be the weather pattern through much of this week. Temperatures will continue to remain well above normal for this time of year across the state.

A cold front will move into eastern New Mexico heading into the weekend, dropping temperatures a few degrees this weekend, and bringing a better chance for rain and storms Saturday afternoon.

