Grant’s Tuesday Night Forecast

Daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances continue across New Mexico with more record and near record heat.

High pressure continues across the Great Basin, keeping the heat in place here across New Mexico. Areas like Farmington will continue to tie or break record high temperatures into the weekend. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will also continue across New Mexico through early next week with mid level moisture in place.

Haze will continue to fill the sky this week as well, both from the wildfires in Colorado, but now from a wildfire burning near Tesuque. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for areas from Santa Fe to Española through Wednesday afternoon.